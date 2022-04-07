Watch
California roasts in summerlike spring heat wave

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Crews battle a brush fire along the 118 freeway Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Chatsworth, Calif. California's weather roller coaster is headed up, with forecasts for widespread summerlike heat. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 18:18:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is baking in a summerlike heat wave as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to build across the West. Forecasters say record or near-record highs are likely Thursday in many areas, with gusty Santa Ana winds thrown into the mix in Southern California.

The National Weather Service says temperatures topped 80 degrees before 9 a.m. at some locations.

The heat is predicted to persist through Friday before dramatic cooling during the weekend brings a chance of precipitation early next week, including mountain snow showers.

The Sacramento weather office says the outlook for mid-April and beyond favors a continued warmer-than-normal temperature pattern.

