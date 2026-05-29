San Diego Friday May 29th Weather: Gray start before a weekend warmup!

Happy Friday, San Diego!

We’re waking up to a little light rain this morning, but totals will stay pretty minimal — most areas are expected to pick up less than a tenth of an inch before shower chances wrap up before noon.

That storm system passing to our north is keeping thick marine layer clouds around this morning, along with breezy conditions in the mountains and deserts.

By midday, we’ll start to see uneven clearing, with some neighborhoods getting more sunshine than others through the afternoon.

Winds won’t be quite as strong as earlier this week, but we could still see westerly gusts between 20 and 40 miles per hour in the mountains and deserts. Along the coast and inland valleys, gusts could reach 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The good news is that we'll faster clearing and warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend and into next week.

This weekend, expect highs near 70 at the coast, 70s to low 80s inland, 70s in the mountains, and mid to upper 90s in the deserts.

And next week, high pressure builds in, bringing even warmer weather with more 70s at the coast, widespread 80s inland, near 80 in the mountains, and triple digits returning to the deserts.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 56-69°

Deserts: 83-87°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

