Warnings issued after Tropical Storm Chantal forms off South Carolina's coast

Tropical Storm Chantal formed early Saturday off the southeast coast of the United States, leading to tropical storm warnings across parts of the Carolinas.

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Chantal was nearly stationary, drifting north at about 1 mph. The storm was roughly 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 240 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tropical storm conditions could reach affected areas later Saturday as the system approaches land.

Chantal’s sustained winds remain near 40 mph, with stronger gusts possible.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect Chantal to slowly shift north-northwest before turning northeast by Sunday night.

"The system is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to much of southeastern United States north of northeastern Florida during the next couple of days," the National Weather Service said.

Tropical Storm Chantal is the third named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a 60% chance that this year’s season — which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 — will be above normal.

