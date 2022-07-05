Tuesday Forecast: Mild and calm for a terrific tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If you liked Monday's weather, you're going to love Tuesday, as we're basically hitting Ctrl C + Ctrl V from one day to the next. Temperatures remain mild through the day, with clouds along the coast and sunny skies inland through the desert.

We could see some patchy fog roll in later this week, Wednesday - Thursday. And gusty winds may spike between 30-40 mph Tuesday afternoon in the mountains. But for the most part, things will remain calm and cool...

UNTIL this weekend!!!! That's when a heat wave rolls in, bringing temperatures up as much as 9-12 degrees from where they are today, except along the coast, which will only warm by a few degrees.

Inland areas could get close to 90, the mountains will be in the upper 80s, and the deserts will be above 112 for Saturday and Sunday. Things will start to cool back down next Monday.

Today's highs/lows:

Coast: 72/65

Inland: 79/61

Mountains: 77/56

Deserts: 103/75

Happy 5th of July!