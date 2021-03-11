Menu

Slow-moving storm produces on-and-off rain throughout county

Many residents see double rainbow between storms
Slow-moving storm brings off-and-on rain throughout San Diego County.
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 02:24:30-05

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV)-- A slow-moving storm rolled over San Diego County, producing on-and-off rain throughout the day.

Impressive clouds floated atop San Diego County, some becoming rainmakers, others dissipating. The rain was like a light switch through the day, on-and-off precipitating starting before sunrise.

In North and East County, residents saw slushy rain before lunchtime. In El Cajon, dark clouds produced little Tic Tac-sized hail. By noon, the rain had stopped in Spring Valley. Quarry Road was blocked off due to major flooding.

On a happier note, St. Patrick's Day came a week early in San Diego County, as 10News Weather Watchers in Normal Heights, El Cajon, Rancho Penasquitos, Point Loma, and Mira Mesa got to see a rainbow, and in some cases, a double rainbow.

Precipitation should pick up overnight and into Thursday across most of the county.

