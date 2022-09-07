San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022: No relief from dangerous, excessive heat

After a warm night with most areas struggling to get below 70, extreme heat blankets the county this afternoon. Daytime highs soar 5-20 degrees above average, with potential record-breaking highs in neighborhoods like Ramona, Vista, and Escondido.

Coastal communities will top out in the upper 80s, low 90s, while inland areas top out in the low 100s. San Diego airport hasn't seen anything cooler than 85 degrees since the start of September.

The excessive heat warning lasts for our beaches and inland communities through Friday, and for our mountains and deserts through Thursday. As dry and hot air filters in, fire danger from our valleys to our deserts will be elevated. Small sparks could lead to a fast-growing blaze, it's advised to check vehicle tires for any loose tire tread, etc.

While excessive heat and fire danger are our main threats through Thursday, Hurricane Kay will add gusty winds, higher humidity levels and heavy rain to the mix, leading into the weekend.

Thursday night into Friday, east winds ramp up from our beaches to our deserts. Mountains and deserts could see gusts up to 75 mph, peaking Friday afternoon. Tie down any loose objects around the house and clear any vegetation that may be affected. Since we'll still be dealing with hot temperatures, conditions will be comparable to Santa Ana wind events with the extreme threat for fire danger most of Friday.

Friday night into Saturday, isolated showers and thunderstorms move in. Coastal areas could collect up to 2", greater amounts the more east you travel. Since we've been bone dry in our mountains and deserts, we run the risk of flash flooding.

Temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees by Saturday but with the high humidity levels, it may not feel like much relief.

Cooler and drier air moves in by mid to late next week as a trough of low-pressure dives south.

Prepare for the storm:

Check your roof for leaks, clear gutters, check tire pressure and tread as well as windshield wipers, secure loose outdoor items that may blow away or get knocked down in the wind and if you live in an area that typically floods you may want to get sandbags ready to go.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 83-95°

Inland: 95-104°

Mountains: 87-104°

Deserts: 106-110°

