San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022: Another hot day before gradual cooling

Pockets of heavy fog stretched from the beaches to the coastal mesas this morning with areas down to 0 miles of visibility including Oceanside, Carlsbad and Downtown San Diego. We'll likely clear by the 9A hour with some of those lingering clouds keeping things cool through mid-morning.

One last day of excessive heat countywide before gradual cooling Thursday through early next week. We'll be a few degrees cooler this afternoon but temperatures will continue to hover up to 15 degrees above normal.

The Heat Advisory for the coast and inland valleys, and Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts ends tonight. A late-season surge of monsoon moisture will bring a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts Wednesday afternoon.

We're also tracking Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall within the next few hours at Florida's gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane. It will bring life-threatening storm surge up to 18 feet, hurricane-force winds and feet of rainfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida resulting in catastrophic damage.

Nearly the entire state will be impacted by rain and wind as the storm crosses Florida before turning north towards southeast Georgia and the Carolinas as a Tropical Storm.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 88-98°

Mountains: 80-100°

Deserts: 103-108°

