San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 27, 2023: One more warm day before cooling pattern

This morning, the marine layer is thick again, causing hazardous driving conditions along our major freeways. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through 9 A.M. for the coastal communities with visibility down to .25 miles or less.

Today will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday, with midday clearing and another warm day. We'll be slightly warmer, and daytime highs will be at, if not shy of average. If you like the toasty conditions, take advantage because noticeable changes begin Thursday.

A series of troughs brewing in the Pacific Northwest will gradually dive south, ushering in cooler temperatures and strengthening westerly winds. Expect westerly solid gusts in the mountains and deserts starting Thursday. The strongest winds occur on Saturday, so tie down the Halloween decor.

In addition, marine layer clouds will become amplified with the potential for showers from Friday through Sunday.

It's also going to be a very cool weekend! On Saturday, temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees, with mostly scattered 60s and low 70s for daytime highs. The mountains will trend in the 50s and the deserts we'll climb in the upper 70s and low 80s! That will put us 10-20 degrees below where we should be this time of year.

Enjoy the cooling pattern because gradual warming rebound early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-81

Inland: 85-91

Mountains: 83-92

Deserts: 99-102

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.