San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Pleasant end to Summer, warm start to Fall

Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 21, 2022
While Summer ends on a pleasant note, don't expect those conditions to follow us through Fall. Thursday acts as a transition day with a heat-up that will bring 80s and 90s back to our coastal and inland communities, putting us nearly 20 degrees above average by Tuesday.

A deeper marine layer led to warmer temperatures this morning with fast clearing around 9A. Today's highs along the coast climb to the mid to upper 70s, and mid to low 80s inland. It will remain windy across the county with gusts up to 20mph west of mountains and up to 40mph in our mountains and deserts.

The trough that's been keeping things nice and comfortable this past week moves NNE allowing for high pressure to move in. This will lead to a warming pattern Friday through middle of next week with some inland areas flirting with 100-degree temperatures by Tuesday.

Overnight lows also increase to the upper 60s, and low 80s in our desert communities.

Fall equinox begins Thursday at 6:04pm.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 73-78°
Inland: 79-85°
Mountains: 72-84°
Deserts: 95-100°

