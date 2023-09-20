San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Summer ends cool, Fall starts warm

Today will be warmer in the morning and cooler in the afternoon. Dense pockets of low clouds have returned as onshore flow increases thanks to a secondary trough diving south from the Pacific Northwest. Daytime highs will be cooler, from 4-19 degrees below seasonal.

Today begins cloudy, but we'll have a clearing window before marine layer clouds return tonight. Clouds will be denser tomorrow morning, potentially squeezing out heavy mist and saturating the freeways.

Breezy conditions will blanket communities west of the mountains, with the strongest winds targeting the mountains, eastern slopes, and deserts. Strong gusts up to 45mph are expected, with isolated gusts in wind-prone pockets up to 60mph.

The autumn equinox starts Friday at 11:49 P.M. The first weekend of Fall will be nice with better clearing and a slight climb in daytime highs. We'll have scattered clouds and temperatures closer to the 80s in the valleys and mid-70s along the coastal neighborhoods.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-73

Inland: 61-72

Mountains: 63-73

Deserts: 89-91

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.