San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Thunderstorm in our east, warm in our west

Marine layer clouds will continue to increase and expand to the inland valleys this evening resulting in dense fog for Thursday's morning commute. Uneven clearing will result in mild and above average temperatures west of the mountains by midday.

Meanwhile, a trough to our east that's bringing showers and thunderstorms to western Texas and New Mexico will nudge westward increasing our chances for mountain showers Thursday. Although probability is slim, a single thunderstorm cell could produce heavy downpours leading to localized flooding.

Thunderstorm activity in the mountains will continue through early next week, with the greatest chances Sunday and Monday. While peak activity is focused over the mountains, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

As increasing moisture filters in, it will also feel more humid across the county.

Temperatures take a drop towards the latter part of the weekend with greater cooling by Wednesday, when daytime highs will hover near 10 degrees below normal.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 81-87°

Mountains: 74-88°

Deserts: 91-101°

