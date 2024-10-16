San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Cool and calm, showers coming Thursday

It's shaping up to be a beautiful Fall day in San Diego. We're starting this morning off cool, with a layer of cloud coverage from the marine layer. Those clouds will fade away by the afternoon, leading to mostly sunny conditions.

Today's highs will be well below seasonal around the county. Highs along the coast will reach near 70 degrees, while most inland neighborhoods will see low 70s.

Mountain communities will top out in the 70s, but watch out for overnight lows dipping into the 40s! The desert will see seasonal highs in the low 90s, until a cooldown Thursday.

A storm to our north will dive towards us tomorrow, bringing even cooler temperatures and a chance of showers. Expect light rainfall starting Thursday night and running into Friday morning.

Totals will be small, topping out at .1". But even that amount could make the roads slick, so you'll need to take care overnight and for your Friday morning commute!

We dry out by late Friday morning, before we begin to warm up Sunday through Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 71-75°

Mountains: 71-77°

Deserts: 86-92°

