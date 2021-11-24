San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Pleasant day before holiday warm-up

Today starts cool and by noon we'll see plenty of sunshine with pleasant, seasonal conditions. High temperatures across coastal communities will be close to yesterday's, as well as the inland valleys.

Onshore flow will gradually weaken by sunset and that's when the return of Santa Ana conditions/east winds return.

A red flag warning is set to take place tomorrow morning through Friday night for the inland valleys. Relative humidity dropping close to 5% in some areas, along with gusty and warm conditions will elevate fire danger, significantly.

Winds pick up as early as tonight but the peak will land right in the middle of your Thanksgiving afternoon. It's advised to refrain from outdoor barbecues or any activity involving fire. Winds will average close to 40 mph in the western slopes and inland valleys, but localized gusts could peak close to 60+ mph.

Santa Ana's slowly weaken Friday into Saturday but it's still important to use caution as we look ahead to the weekend.

We'll remain in this pattern with slight cooling Sunday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 61-66°

Deserts: 75-80°

