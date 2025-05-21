San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Heat peaks today! Cooler for the holiday weekend

This is going to be one of the hottest days of the week! Heat peaks today, so get ready for near-record heat for parts of the county.

The morning starts off with areas of fog. If you’re on the coast, watch for low visibility up until about 11 a.m. The marine layer mixes out by the afternoon, leading to sunny skies and high temperatures.

Today San Diego is going to reach near 80. Count on the beaches being busy today, with some coastal communities slightly cooler in the low to mid 70s.

Inland, highs will reach up near 90 degrees! Ramona is forecasted to break a temperature record with a high of 93.

In the mountains, expect mid 80s. The deserts will see more triple-digits. The mountains and deserts will also get breezy, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour today.

Tomorrow’s forecast is a rinse-and-repeat of today, but changes arrive Friday.

The area of high pressure contributing to our hot weather will subsiding, leading to much milder conditions for the holiday weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs near normal, with partly cloudy skies. Not bad at all for a three-day weekend!

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-79°

Inland: 88-93°

Mountains: 81-90°

Deserts: 99-106°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.