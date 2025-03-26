San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 26, 2025: What's Opening Day going to look like?

The cooldown has begun along the coast and in the valleys, to go along with cloudier conditions. What does that mean for Padres' Opening Day?

Well, as far as temperatures go, that won't change too much. We will remain a few degrees below average, peaking in the mid-60s in downtown San Diego on Thursday.

Conveniently, though, that peak comes right around first pitch, which is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Temperatures should remain in the mid-60s through the end of the game, although winds between 10-15 mph might make it feel a bit cooler than that.

That's also around the time the thick cloud cover weakens, allowing the sun to peak through during the game. How serendipitous!

The cooldown in the mountains and deserts is lagging a bit behind, and will drop back below average by Saturday, dipping about 10-15 degrees compared to expected daytime highs in those areas on Thursday.

It'll be windy to finish out the week, especially in the mountains and deserts, where sustained winds will register between 25-35 mph, with some gusts expected to surpass 50 mph.

Those conditions could linger into the start of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 66-70°

Mountains: 62-70°

Deserts: 85-92°

