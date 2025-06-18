San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 18, 2025: One more day of heat

We have another hot day ahead of us! A heat advisory will stick around until tonight for inland and mountain communities, before a cooling trend begins tomorrow.

This morning we’re calm, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for most areas and marine layer cloud cover along the coast. The marine layer mixes out fast this morning, so expect sunshine around 9 a.m.

We heat up pretty fast today. The coast will be a perfect place to find relief, with highs near 70 and plenty of sun. Inland, highs will be near 90 degrees. The mountains will also see highs near 90, while the deserts will reach above 110°.

Fire risk remains heightened today. This afternoon, humidity is expected to drop to 10% or below for areas in the mountains and deserts. Fire risk is high for the rest of us, too, because of our persistent drought.

100% of the county still faces severe or extreme drought, leading to dry vegetation which can more easily turn into fuel if any fire breaks out.

Always keep a go bag prepared if you live in a fire-prone area, and be mindful of staying safe in the heat.

The culprit of today’s heat is an area of high pressure centered to our southwest, which acts like a dome of warm air. We cool down by 5-10° over the next few days as that pattern breaks down.

Summer begins Friday! The first weekend of the summer will bring coastal highs around 70, and inland highs closer in the mid 70s.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-80°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 86-94°

Deserts: 110-115°

