San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2025: Extreme heat through Thursday

The heat is here! The coastline is the only place free of watches and warnings related to the heat. Temperatures peak today and tomorrow, with cooling coming Friday into the weekend.

Inland and mountain communities have a Heat Advisory, while the deserts are under an Extreme Heat Warning.

All advisories will last until Thursday night at 8.

Heat begins to set in around 10 this morning, with temperatures peaking in the early afternoon.

The coast will reach almost 80°! Inland communities will jump into the low 90s, and the mountains will see similar temperatures. The deserts are expected to get as hot as 118°.

The culprit is an area of high pressure, trapping hot air like a lid on the atmosphere. This pattern breaks up Friday, as cooler air begins to flow into the region.

That means cooling happens fast on Friday, bringing us back to normal, and our temperatures stay there through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Stay safe out there! Heat is the deadliest type of severe weather in the U.S.

You can stay safe by dressing for the heat, limiting time outdoors, and staying hydrated.

Be careful not to leave children or pets in hot cars, since temperatures inside cars can easily reach above 120° in today’s heat.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 85-97°

Mountains: 89-98°

Deserts: 111-116°

