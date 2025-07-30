San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Tsunami advisory lifted for Southern California

A lot has been happening on the water! A Tsunami Advisory has been lifted for San Diego County, but some changes remain on the water.

All this began with a magnitude 8.8 earthquake Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Russia. That makes it one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded, with impacts spanning the Pacific.

At first San Diego County had a Tsunami Watch, which was upgraded to an Advisory overnight.

Now the National Weather Service lifted our Tsunami Advisory. But even though the tsunami risk is gone, we’re still going to expect changes.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the coastline. Rip currents will be very strong, so make sure to stay out of the water. Rip currents may remain dangerous through the weekend.

Aside from changes on the water, our forecast is calm. Expect sunny skies around the county along with warm temperatures!

The coast will reach into the mid 70s for the next few days, with inland highs closer to 90°.

The mountains will see plenty of mid to upper 80s through the weekend, while highs in the deserts will soar close to 110°.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 84-93°

Deserts: 104-110°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.