San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Quiet forecast after Tsunami scare

Now that San Diego's Tsunami Advisory, which at most resulted in strong rip currents, is in the past, we are left with warm but normal conditions for the foreseeable future.

The 8.8 magnitude quake struck off Russia's eastern coast around 4:24 p.m. PT Tuesday evening, more than 4,000+ miles away from us here in San Diego. It initially triggered a local Tsunami Watch, which was later upgraded to a Tsunami Advisory. The next and most urgent upgrade would've been a Tsunami Warning, but it never reached that point.

The Tsunami Advisory was lifted around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A Special Weather Statement was then issued for the coastline, meaning stronger-than-normal rip currents. It appears that's also now expired, but you should still use caution in and around the water through the weekend.

The rest of the forecast is calm and warm.

Temperatures will hang right around average to finish the work week and increase by a few degrees through the weekend.

Overnight clouds and morning fog will likely continue to impact areas west of the mountains.

Other than that, mostly sunny to perfectly clear conditions are expected across the region through the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81°

Inland: 83-92°

Mountains: 85-93°

Deserts: 104-109°

