Coastal clouds extending inland will help bring a mild start to your Wednesday. There won’t be much change in today’s conditions, but thunderstorm chances will look less likely for our mountain areas.

Most of our microclimates are trending below average but it’s that increasing bump in humidity levels that are making things feel warm and muggy out.

Clouds will continue to build just before sunset into our mornings most days this week, with clearing in the day.

Our next shot for monsoon storms looks promising Friday through the weekend. Remember, this activity could be associated with downpours, localized flooding, hail, and strong gusts. Though mountains and deserts will likely be affected, I’m not ruling out the chance for some of that instability to expand westward, bringing a chance for showers to our inland valleys, possibly our coast.

As of this time, there are no watches and warnings, but we’ll continue to track any changes.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 78-91

Mountains: 85-94

Deserts: 103-108

