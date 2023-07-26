San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, July 26, 2022: Foggy start along the coast

A foggy start to the morning along the coastline might impact your morning commute. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Foggy nights and mornings are forecasted throughout the rest of the week.

It will still be hot in San Diego County. There is a heat advisory in effect in our inland communities. Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning in our mountains and deserts. Temperatures are forecasted to peak at 116 in our desert communities today.

An increase of monsoonal moisture will bring a chance of thunderstorms in our inland, mountain and desert communities.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 77-89°

Inland: 88-101°

Mountains: 93-103°

Deserts: 115-119°

