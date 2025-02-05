Watch Now
San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday February 5, 2025: Rain picking up tomorrow, Friday

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Rain picking up tomorrow, Friday
Rain from an atmospheric river storm has been pelting parts of the state for days, but this won't be a huge storm for San Diego.

The north county has a slight chance of light showers this morning, but measurable rainfall is unlikely until tomorrow.

Overall today will be partly cloudy and cool. Coastal and inland highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. The mountains will climb to the low 50s, while the deserts will reach near 80.

The rain picks up more tomorrow morning. At that point showers will become more widespread, but totals will still be small. Expect up to .10” for the north county tomorrow morning, while the South Bay may receive much less.

The showers will be most consistent on Friday. That’s when a maximum of .50” of rain could come, but the totals will be biased towards the north county.

Totals in San Diego are expected to remain small through the duration of this storm, maxing out at about .10”.

We dry out Saturday, with temperatures staying cool through mid next week.

Wednesday’s Highs:
Coast: 63-68°
Inland: 64-70°
Mountains: 54-63°
Deserts: 71-78°

