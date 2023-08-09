San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 6, 2023: Muggy with scattered showers today

Scattered thunderstorms, muggy conditions, and cloudy skies will take over as we enter the second half of the week, thanks to a surge of monsoonal moisture and remnants of Eugene. Radars picked up some showers yesterday, but the totals were minimal, about a few hundredths of an inch.

Daytime highs will drop, but you may not feel relief due to the rise in humidity levels. Shower activity will be light, but any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. The best chance for widespread light showers will be Thursday.

Dangerous gusts peaking near 60mph will continue to target the mountains and deserts each night and early morning. Drivers should hold off on foothill and mountain region travel, especially if in a high-profile vehicle.

We'll continue to trend warm and muggy through the end of the week until drier and warmer air re-enters the picture this weekend. Expect a warm-up starting next Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80

Inland: 80-87

Mountains: 77-88

Deserts: 101-105

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.