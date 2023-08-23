San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Calm before another surge of monsoonal moisture

Today starts on a cooler note in the low 60s, but this afternoon will be warmer, especially for the valleys, mountains, and deserts. Despite the warmer daytime highs, we're still cooler than where we should be for this time of year.

Enjoy the tranquil conditions before another monsoonal and tropical moisture surge moves in. The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harold will trickle from our east, paired with the monsoonal flow, increasing the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two in the mountains. Relative humidity levels will also climb, resulting in muggier conditions.

Expect drier and less muggy conditions on Friday as southwest flow settles over the county. This, paired with a dome of warm air, will bring a calm but hot weekend ahead.

Temperatures will continue to climb through early next week, with our inland areas soaring to the low 100s by next Tuesday and excessive heat returning in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-83

Inland: 80-91

Mountains: 83-92

Deserts: 101-104

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.