San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 16, 2023: Excessive heat with mountain thunderstorms

Excessive heat continues, with daytime highs climbing above our 30-year average, triggering an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for the county's eastern half through Thursday night. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you work in the field.

Isolated thunderstorms in the mountains will continue this afternoon, thanks to an ongoing surge of monsoonal moisture. Yesterday Julian rapidly collected close to half an inch of rain, triggering a Flash Flood Warning. This afternoon we could see similar totals for the mountain communities.

Thursday remains hot, but you can expect drier conditions with better clearing.

We're tracking a low-pressure system off the coast of southern Mexico that will likely turn into a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days. A trough will move in this weekend, tapping into some of that system's moisture.

Expect increasing clouds Saturday, then the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday through early next week. During this time, temperatures will also take a dip.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-91

Inland: 87-101

Mountains: 88-99

Deserts: 109-114

