San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 13, 2023: Pleasant conditions as we inch towards Autumn

We're waking up to a marine layer that has extended well into the inland valleys. By this afternoon, we can expect clearing with an overall pleasant day.

Relative humidity levels have significantly dropped as tropical moisture fully exits, allowing for comfortable conditions outside.

A trough will assist with increasing onshore flow. This system will cool us down and increase winds for the county's eastern half. While most of us west of the mountains have a nice sea breeze, wind-prone areas like Boulevard will see isolated gusts up to 60mph.

The mountains and deserts will slightly climb in daytime highs Friday through the weekend. Meanwhile, the inland and coastal areas will have little change, with a big cooldown early next week, just as we wrap up summer.

The autumn equinox takes place at 11:50P Pacific Time on September 22.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77

Inland: 77-84

Mountains: 76-84

Deserts: 99-102

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.