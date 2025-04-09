San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Foggy start to a warm Wednesday

We have a foggy start this morning, but we’re in store for a beautiful Wednesday! The coast has a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

That means the coastline could see areas of dense fog, where visibility could be limited and cause delays on the roads.

The fog will be much more pronounced on the immediate coastline, though some patchy fog could make its way inland.

Most of the fog will clear by 11 this morning. However, forecast models predict some patchy fog could linger near the water into the early afternoon.

The sun comes out for the coast by the early afternoon, when we approach warm daily highs. The coast will reach up near 70 degrees, perfect for heading to the beach!

Inland, expect highs in the low 80s. The mountain will see mostly upper 70s, while the deserts will rise near 100 degrees.

Remember your sunscreen today if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Fog begins to rebuild along the coast last tonight, lasting into tomorrow morning. Expect patchy fog each morning through at least Friday. The marine layer becomes shallower heading towards Friday, making fog more likely by confining moist marine layer air.

This weekend is shaping up to be a good one! Expect lots of sunshine, and temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 67-76°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 74-85°

Deserts: 91-97°

