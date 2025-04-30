San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Mild next few days, showers expected Sunday

We’re stepping into nice, mild weather for the second half of the week.

The marine layer is deeper this morning, leading to areas of clouds and fog stretching inland.

The coast will just see cloud coverage. But some inland communities are seeing decreased visibility from Ramona to Palomar Mountain.

The gray conditions ease off by the afternoon, leading to partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures.

The cost will reach up mostly to the mid 60s. Inland, expect low to mid 70s. In the mountains, you’ll see breezy conditions and highs in the mid 60s. Meantime the deserts will hit low 90s, with wind gusts put o 40 miles per hour.

Conditions stay seasonal and mild through the end of the work week.

Changes arrive Sunday, when a cold Pacific storm appears likely to bring showers. Rain totals could reach up to .25” along the coast and inland.

Sunday may also bring thunderstorms in the afternoon, because of the amount of cold air in the upper levels of this storm.

The rain will die down by early Monday morning, leading to a warmup for the beginning of next week.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 71-75°

Mountains: 64-74°

Deserts: 85-92°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.