San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Rain coming tomorrow and Friday

We’re waking up a bit gray this morning, but the sun will emerge before showers pop up as soon as tomorrow.

The marine layer is bringing some low clouds to much of the county. At times, you may even notice some mist and drizzle!

It’s not an especially cold morning though, as most of us will sit in the mid to upper 50s through 9 a.m.

By the early afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for most of the county. But temperatures are staying cool.

The coast will see highs in the low 60s. Inland communities will see low to mid 60s.

The mountains will see mid 50s for the most part, while the deserts will hit low 80s. The mountains and deserts will also see wind gusts as fast as 50 miles per hour! That wind could kick up lots of dust in desert regions.

A trough of low pressure ushers in showers and even more wind by tomorrow. The best chance of rain Thursday will be light showers in the morning, followed by a pause in the afternoon and more showers late in the evening.

Most of the rainfall will come on Friday, when showers will be a bit steadier.

Totals are expected to stay around .10” along the coast, and up to a quarter-inch inland. Parts of the mountains could see near a half-inch of rain, while the rain will largely avoid the deserts.

We dry out for the weekend, and temperatures warm up by as much as 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday! Conditions will be sunny, warm and picture-perfect for Easter.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 62-65°

Mountains: 55-62°

Deserts: 76-83°

