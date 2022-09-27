San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Heatwave continues through Wednesday

The deserts and mountains will begin cooling through the weekend, while cooling begins for our coastal and inland communities Thursday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the coast and inland valleys through 8pm Wednesday while an Excessive Heat Warning in our deserts expires at 11P Tuesday.

While temperatures start to drop Thursday it will be more noticeably cooler this weekend as temperatures plummet 10 to 15 degrees! We'll see 70s and 80s return for most of the county.

As the ridge of high pressure moves east, it will usher in monsoonal moisture on Wednesday which could lead to pop-up showers in our mountains, likely in the afternoon with the greatest chances in higher elevations.

Another top story is Hurricane Ian, moving NNE at a Category 3 expected to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday night, with its bullseye centered over Tampa Bay. It will rapidly intensity to a Category 4, also known as a major hurricane, as it moves over warm waters before making landfall. Several watches and warning are in effect for the entire state. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds will be the biggest threats associated with Ian. Check on friends, loved ones in that area as they should be preparing now for this extreme event.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-85°

Inland: 87-98°

Mountains: 82-102°

Deserts: 106-112°

