San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 26, 2023: A couple days of warming before weather whiplash

The marine layer is in full force this morning, and we have very low visibility for parts of the county west of the mountains. It's also very cool. Areas like Ramona are waking up in the 40s while the inland valleys are in the 50s and low 60s along the coast.

You can expect clouds to mix out mid-morning, leading to another lovely day. We'll be a touch warmer this afternoon, and daytime highs will continue climbing through Wednesday before a big cooldown this weekend.

The jet stream, which separates cool and warm air, dips south on Thursday, and a cut-off low-pressure system will take a dive towards the southwest. This system will increase our onshore flow, ramp up winds, cool us down, and boost the chance for showers. Expect westerly solid gusts in the mountains and deserts Thursday through Saturday nights. In addition, marine layer clouds will become amplified with the potential for light rain Friday night through Saturday.

It's also going to be a very cool weekend! On Saturday, temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees, with mostly scattered 60s for daytime highs Saturday and Sunday. The mountains will trend in the 50s and the deserts, the upper 70s! By the latter part of the weekend, we'll trend 10-20 degrees below seasonal!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78

Inland: 78-87

Mountains: 80-90

Deserts: 99-102

