San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Pleasant conditions before mid-week cooling

It is a cold start to your Tuesday! Temperatures across the county are starting in the low 60s and upper 50s. The last time inland communities saw lows in the 50s was in July, and the previous time coastal areas were in the 50s was in June!

This cool start is thanks to the lack of marine layer clouds as onshore flow weakens. Clearer skies will also allow for a quicker warm-up, with daytime highs seeing a slight climb in comparison to yesterday.

On Wednesday, a secondary trough dives south, ushering in cloudy, misty, and windy conditions. The strongest winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday and Thursday night, with isolated gusts peaking near 60mph. We'll have dense marine layer clouds extending inland, potentially causing shower and drizzle activity, which could saturate our roadways on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Temperatures remain cool through Friday, then on Saturday, for your first full day of Autumn, expect slight warming with daytime highs closer to seasonal.

The autumn equinox falls on Friday at 11:49 p.m.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-74

Inland: 76-81

Mountains: 74-84

Deserts: 94-95

