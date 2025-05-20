San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Possible record highs on the way

Temperatures continue to trend in a warmer direction, putting everyone about 10-15 degrees above normal on Wednesday.

For, example, here's a screenshot showing the seasonal averages compared to the expected daytime highs:

ABC 10News

Ramona could set a new record with a forecast high of 93 Wednesday, and would tie a record with a forecast high of 91 Thursday.

The deserts, meantime, could hit triple digits every day in the extended forecast, outside of Saturday, which won't be too far away at 98 degrees.

Even when temperatures start to settle after Thursday, everyone will still be right at or slightly above average for the foreseeable future.

The coast will continue to see patchy morning fog Wednesday and Thursday, but that should clear after sunrise.

We expect mostly sunny skies through your extended forecast, outside of the coast which will be partly cloudy from Thursday on.

Elevated winds will hit the mountains and deserts Thursday and Friday evening as well, with some gusts surpassing 45 mph at times in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-84°

Inland: 86-93°

Mountains: 81-90°

Deserts: 99-105°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.