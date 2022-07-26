After a stormy start to the week, thunderstorm chances diminish through Thursday before another surge of moisture increases chances again heading into the weekend.

Any activity will likely impact the mountains and deserts but we're not ruling out the chance for showers extending west towards the valleys.

Daytime highs will continue to sit about 5-10 degrees below average, but increasing humidity levels will allow for warmer and muggy conditions.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning with only partial clearing for some coastal areas into the afternoon.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move in each day.

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 77-90

Mountains: 84-91

Deserts: 101-106

