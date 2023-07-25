San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 25, 2022: Toasty end to July

Get your exercise while it's mild and comfortable because we're looking forward to a hot day across the county with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and 2-9 degrees above average.

A Heat Advisory takes place for the inland valleys and mountain neighborhoods starting at 10A with hotter areas like Ramona, El Cajon and Santee pushing close to 100 degrees over the next couple of days.

An Excessive Heat Warning takes effect for the deserts starting at 10A, as well. The heat peaks Wednesday and the deserts will have a stretch of dangerous and excessive heat through Thursday, climbing close to 120.

We won't feel as muggy, but it will still be uncomfortably hot as high pressure strengthens over these next couple of days.

Remember to limit time outside, wear loose and light-colored clothing. If you work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated throughout the day. Check on those elderly and susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Know the signs of heat exhaustion, anyone overcome by heat should be cooled and taken to shade immediately.

The marine layer provides relief for the immediate coast each day and night but will still be warm during the day once clouds clear.

By Friday, we'll start to feel temperatures drop a few degrees through the weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-89

Inland: 88-100

Mountains: 89-101

Deserts: 107-116

