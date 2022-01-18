San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022: Lingering showers followed by partly sunny skies

Shower activity peaked overnight, and some areas got a decent amount of rain.

Overnight totals:

Otay Mountain: 0.61"

Alpine: 0.60"

Oceanside: 0.28"

San Diego Airport: 0.13"

Kearny Mesa: 0.09"

Santee: 0.07"

Showers are tapering off but continuing to linger through parts of the inland valleys and mountains. By this afternoon, we'll stay dry and be left with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain mild and below seasonal today in the 60s, this trend follows us through the first half of the week.

On Thursday, high pressure settles over our county contributing to clear conditions and warm temperatures in the day, and cold temperatures at night. Afternoon highs by Thursday will top out in the 70s along the beaches and valleys, while evenings bottom out in the upper 40s.

Conditions remain pleasant through the weekend until gradual cooling Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64

Inland: 55-60°

Mountains: 50-57°

Deserts: 70-75°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.