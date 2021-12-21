San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021: Increasing clouds ahead of storm

We're starting with a warmer morning followed by a mild afternoon thanks to clouds building in overnight.

A mix of high and low-level clouds will continue for the next couple of days ahead of a storm slated to soak the county Thursday through Saturday. For now, we'll stay mild and dry conditions prevail until cooler and wet weather arrives Wednesday night.

A low brewing off the coast of northern California will tap into subtropical moisture by Thursday, leading to on and off showers with heavier rain in the evening. Heavy rain transitions into light showers then pick back up Christmas Eve. In addition to rain, this system will also ramp up winds along the eastern slopes, and deserts and surf elevated.

There's also a possibility of localized flooding. As far as amounts go, accumulations will be relatively lighter than last week's storm, with the mountains collecting up to 2".

Snow elevations will start high then decrease looking ahead to Saturday evening when temperatures cool down.

Winter solstice begins today at 7:59 A.M. PST. Happy Tuesday!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 59-65°

Deserts: 69-74°

Follow ABC10News Weather and Traffic Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.