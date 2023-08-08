San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Summer cooling with a chance for showers

Christmas is coming early for anyone hoping for relief from the brutal summer heat. A weeklong cooling trend starts today, and temperatures will plummet 10 degrees by Thursday. The mountains and deserts will have the most significant drop in daytime highs.

High pressure remains centered over Mexico but has weakened. That will allow a trough brewing off British Columbia to influence Southern California. Expect dangerous and gusty winds to target the mountains and deserts each night. Isolated gusts could reach up to 50+mph. This will also allow for cooler air to pour in.

Eugene is now post-tropical with 35mph sustained winds headed northwest. Leftover moisture will filter in, increasing the chance for scattered showers overnight through Thursday. Most models are showing heavy shower activity stays to our north towards Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Shower chances for San Diego County are minimal, 5-15%.

Enjoy the cooling pattern because, on Sunday, temperatures soar back to the upper 80s inland and triple-digit teens in the deserts, which could trigger another Excessive Heat Warning.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-85

Inland: 81-90

Mountains: 76-88

Deserts: 98-106

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.