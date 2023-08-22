San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 22, 2023: Clearer conditions with gradual warming

We're starting the day off cloudy along many coastal and beach neighborhoods with better clearing inland to the deserts. Today conditions will be much clearer and calm as what was Hurricane Hilary exits.

Temperatures will continue trending below seasonal but daytime highs inland to the deserts will see anywhere from a 5 to 10-degree jump. Today will feel less muggy as the southwest flow ushers in drier air.

On Thursday, a weak trough near northern Mexico and southern Arizona will push in monsoonal moisture, increasing the chances for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts. Some of that instability could linger into Friday, and then we're primarily dry by Saturday.

This weekend, look forward to a warm-up with temperatures much closer to seasonal, especially for the coast and valleys.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82

Inland: 79-87

Mountains: 76-84

Highs: 93-95

