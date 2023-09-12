San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 12, 2023: Gradual relief from the brutal tropical heat

We'll continue to feel the remnants of what was Tropical Cyclone Jova, in the form of mid to high-level clouds and minimal shower activity in the eastern half of the county.

Today will be cooler, especially west of the mountains, with coastal areas climbing to the upper 70s and mid-80s inland. Onshore flow will gradually increase over the next several days, allowing for cooler and drier conditions.

Expect the marine layer to stretch closer to the valleys each morning, reducing visibility along our major freeways. Winds will strengthen as they climb above the mountain tops towards the eastern slopes and deserts, gusting close to 50-60mph.

High pressure re-strengthens this weekend, warming us up slightly, but we'll remain below seasonal.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84

Inland: 82-89

Mountains: 79-89

Deserts: 101-105

