San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2025: Rain chances stick around Sunday morning

After a wet, breezy and cloudy Saturday, it looks like those conditions should be sticking around for portions of Sunday too.

Everyone in and west of the mountains has a chance to see some showers until the late morning. In fact, the mountains could even see a dusting of snow, as the snow level drops to 5,000 ft. That only includes areas like Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

There might be some spotty, isolated showers through the afternoon and into the evening as well, although it's not as likely.

The mountain communities seem to be the only ones who would be hit with any precipitation Sunday night, but only in the form of rain.

Meantime, the deserts are still under a Wind Advisory through at least 11 p.m. Saturday. Still, even once that expires, the breezy conditions aren't going anywhere.

Some gusts could surpass 50 mph at times Sunday evening, which means blowing dust is a real possibility once again.

Everyone else will be hit by a breeze, but nothing quite compared to what you will experience in the deserts.

Monday is when we will see conditions start to calm, clear and warm up once again, giving us favorable weather through the work week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 42-55°

Deserts: 65-72°

