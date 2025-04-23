San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Much cooler weather coming

While minimal changes are expected through your extended forecast along the coast and in the valleys, the mountains and deserts will be hit with cooler temps and stronger winds as the week rolls on.

Everyone will be at-or-below average by a few degrees by Wednesday, starting the downward trend in daytime highs.

It'll be cloudy on the coast, as will be the case to begin every morning through the weekend. Afternoons, though, will allow for clearing, allowing for partly cloudy conditions.

The valleys will continue to see morning fog through early next week, during which some areas will see their visibility reduced to under a mile.

Wednesday will also welcome back breezier conditions in the mountains and deserts, with sustained winds between 15-25 mph and some gusts reaching 40-45 mph.

Westerly winds will increase once again Friday through Sunday.

The gradual cooldown will hit its low point on Saturday, when the mountains and deserts will both fall close to 15 degrees below average. That puts the mountains in the low 50s and the deserts in the mid-70s.

It won't take long for daytime highs to rebound, though, as the mountains and deserts will be back up above average by Tuesday.

Temperatures will not see a similar decline on the coast and in the valleys, with everyone expected to stay scattered in the 60s for the most part.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 61-69°

Deserts: 83-89°

