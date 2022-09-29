San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022: A foggy and cool pattern through weekend

Dense fog blanketed the coastal communities and parts of the inland valleys for another straight day hindering visibility for our major freeways. Low level clouds will become patchy through mid-morning before mostly clearing out by noon.

The marine layer will gradually deepen each morning through early next week, which means the chance for patchy dense fog will spread farther inland.

The worst of the heatwave is over, daytime highs will see up to a 10 degree drop this afternoon but will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal. By this weekend, we'll plummet another 5-10 degrees eventually getting back to seasonal.

A late-season surge of monsoon moisture will bring in the chance for pop-up thunderstorms and lightning in our mountains this afternoon, possible leading to heavy downpours and stints of flooding rain.

Despite Hurricane Ian downgrading to a Tropical Storm overnight, it's still packing a punch as it crawls NE across Florida at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds at 70mph, and even higher gusts. While water subsides and residents deal with the aftermath on Florida's west coast, Ian's outer wall and bands have already brought flooding rains, high winds and life-threatening storm surge to Florida's east coast from Jacksonville to Melbourne. The center of Ian will have a brief period over open waters, possibly strengthening to a Cat 1, before turning northwest South Carolina.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-81°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains: 77-94°

Deserts: 102-106°

