San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 28, 2023: Noticeable cooling then rain this weekend

It's a cloudy start to your Thursday, but we'll have a window of clearing this afternoon with a relatively cool day.

A low-pressure system in the northwest will gradually dive south, ushering in cooler temperatures and strengthening westerly winds.

Expect westerly solid gusts ranging from 40-50mph with isolated gusts up to 60. Tonight, winds will strengthen, becoming stronger each night through Sunday, so tie down that Halloween decor. There is no wind advisory for the mountains and deserts, but that will likely change as the weekend progresses.

In addition, the marine layer will continue to deepen each morning, struggling to clear, especially on Saturday. Expect light measurable rain from the coast to the mountains on Saturday, lingering into Sunday.

It's also going to be a very cool weekend! On Saturday, temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees, with mostly scattered 60s and low 70s for daytime highs. The mountains will trend in the 50s, and we'll climb deserts in the upper 70s and low 80s! That will put us 10-25 degrees below where we should be this time of year.

Enjoy the cooling pattern because gradual warming will rebound early next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77

Inland: 76-84

Mountains: 78-88

Deserts: 98-100

