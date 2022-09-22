San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022: Summer-like conditions to kick off Fall

Fall begins today with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 6:04pm and as we transition to a new season we transition to a warmer weather pattern.

High pressure builds over the west Friday through Wednesday bringing a 5 to 10 degree jump in temperatures which means we'll see 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s and 90s in the mountains with temperatures topping out near 110 degrees in the deserts.

The marine layer will be more patchy each morning into next week and will quickly clear to sunshine. It won't be as windy in the afternoons but with high heat and dry conditions, fire danger will be elevated. The hottest days will be Sunday through Wednesday when temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above average.

Overnight lows will also warm from the mid-50s to low-60s we've been seeing into the mid to upper 60s from the coast to the mountains with 80s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-81°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 75-89°

Deserts: 97-102°

