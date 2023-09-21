San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 21, 2023: Summer ends cool, cloudy and windy

It's another fall-like morning across San Diego County, with cloudy and cool conditions as we inch closer to Autumn.

A cut-off low-pressure system from Canada continues to dive south, increasing onshore flow and dropping temperatures below seasonal in the low 70s and upper 60s. We'll continue to have strong winds targeting the mountains, eastern slopes, and deserts tonight, with isolated gusts up to 50mph.

Thursday will be the coolest day of our 7-day outlook, and temperatures will gradually climb as we enter Autumn. Daytime highs will be anywhere from 7 to 18 degrees below average.

On Friday, remnants of Tropical Storm Kenneth move in, providing a nice mid to high-level cloud deck for most of the day, with clearing on Saturday.

This weekend, expect mostly clear conditions with a shallower marine layer each morning. Temperatures will climb closer to seasonal in the mountains and deserts. Despite a warm-up inland and along the coast, we'll continue to trend below our 30-year average.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72

Inland: 67-74

Mountains: 59-64

Deserts: 84-90

