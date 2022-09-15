San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022: Pleasant and comfortable days ahead

Cool and dry air persists through early next week with temperatures hovering close to 15 degrees below average across the county. Humidity levels continue to drop, and conditions remain pleasant and comfortable.

A trough brewing off the coast of British Columbia will dip south and increase the onshore flow and usher in the drier and cooler air. This will also bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph, picking up through the evening hours.

Not only are the days cooler but the nights are also getting cooler back in the low to mid 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and low 70s and even 60s in the deserts.

Each morning, we'll wake up to marine layer clouds but by the noon hour most of those clouds mix out making way for sunshine and quick warming.

Some of our models are showing light shower activity early next week but chances look slim as of now.

The rain deficit in San Diego has dropped below 3" after recent rains which is wonderful as we are nearing the end of the water year which is September 30th. Even more beneficial to get this rain before Santa Ana season this fall.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 67-78°

Desert: 95-99°

