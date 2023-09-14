San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 14, 2023: Pleasant conditions before slight warm-up

As you head out the door, leave time for travel due to marine layer clouds reducing visibility along some of our major freeways. We're starting cooler in the low 60s as a trough moving west to the east continues to provide below-seasonal temperatures.

Expect tranquil conditions, with a slight warm-up for the county's eastern half this weekend. Low pressure will continue pushing east, allowing high pressure to move in, heating the mountains and deserts. Despite the climb in daytime highs, temperatures across the county will remain cooler than where we should be.

As onshore flow weakens, the marine layer will become shallower heading into the weekend, more confined to the coast and valleys. By Monday, temperatures across the coastal and inland communities drop to the low 70s.

Expect the San Diego special as we enter a new season: 70s and sunny!

The autumn equinox takes place at 11:50 Pacific Time on September 22.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-78

Inland: 76-84

Mountains: 78-88

Deserts: 99-101

