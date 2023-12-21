San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023: Heavy rain Thursday night through Friday

Showers will steadily increase ahead of heavy rain tonight through early Friday.

As of Thursday morning, moderate to heavy showers continue to our north in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, where Flood Watches and Advisories are in effect. San Diego will be under a Flood Watch starting at 6 P.M.

The first half of Thursday will be uneventful, with isolated showers. Showers then become increasingly steady towards sunset. The latest computer models show heavy rain rolling into the country around 9 P.M. with moderate to heavy downpours through 7 A.M. A large amount of rain will fall quickly, elevating the risk for low-lying flooding, mud, and landslides. The chance of thunder and lightning will also increase during this period.

Activity peaks overnight through early Friday, then showers become widespread, tapering off as we inch towards Friday evening. Estimated totals still have the coastal and inland communities collecting the most rain, up to 1.50" for spots like Oceanside and Vista.

Gusty winds will coincide with storm activity. Peak gusts out of the south and southeast will top close to 40mph, stronger especially when you factor in thunderstorm activity producing stronger downgusts.

Daytime highs will drop on Friday, with noticeable cooling through the weekend. By Saturday, we'll have partly sunny skies with mostly clear conditions by Sunday.

Then, on Christmas Day, we're looking towards a nice and cool afternoon with valley, desert, and coastal highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and mountain highs in the low 50s.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-72

Valleys: 64-72

Mountains: 54-63

Deserts: 69-71

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.