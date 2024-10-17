San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2024: Temperatures dropping, rain tonight

Get ready for VERY cool conditions today. The coastal and inland highs will be nearly identical, with many spots reaching just the mid 60s. For areas like Escondido, that means highs 15 degrees below average!

We'll see patchy drizzle throughout the morning and partial clearing this afternoon, leading to partly cloudy skies along the coast and inland. There will be more sun for the mountains and deserts.

By tonight, light showers will move in as a storm system dives south towards us. That will bring totals between .01-.1" overnight. While the totals will be small, it's a good idea to take care on the roads since they may become slick!

We dry out Friday, and temperatures begin to rebound on Sunday. Most areas return to seasonal averages by then. For now, enjoy the cool weather!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-66°

Inland: 65-67°

Mountains: 60-69°

Deserts: 82-87°

